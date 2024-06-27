Action Against Corrupt Persons: ‘Role of ACC questionable’

Shahriar Kabir tells event marking 30th death anniv of Jahanara Imam

The role of the Anti-Corruption Commission in taking action against individuals being investigated for graft allegations is questionable, said war crimes researcher Shahriar Kabir yesterday.

He demanded that the ACC be held accountable.

"Why do the ACC's directions come after a person under their investigation flees the country? Why does the announcement of freezing bank accounts come after a person leaves the country?" questioned Shahriar, referring to former IGP Benazir Ahmed and former NBR member Matiur Rahman.

He was addressing a discussion commemorating the 30th death anniversary of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam.

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee organised the event at the National Museum in Dhaka.

Slamming the Bangladesh Police Service Association's recent protest against the media, Shahriar said the police force or the government should not bear the responsibility for alleged corruption of former IGP and some other police personnel.

"The state cannot bear the responsibility of the corruption of an individual," he said, denouncing the police department for not taking any departmental actions against their former IGP.

Kabir, also the president of the advisory committee of Nirmul Committee, criticised the passport department and said it was not possible for Benazir to get nine passports without the help of the department. "The home ministry will have to take this responsibility as well."

"These people are harming the nation. Then why is there a dilly-dally over taking actions against them?" he asked.

Prof Mahfuza Khanam, president of Federation of World Teachers' Association, said as long as the nation lives, it will remain grateful to Jahanara Imam.

Prof Mizanur Rahman, former chairman of National Human Rights Commission, said his organisation, Empowerment through Law of the Common People (ELCOP), will take initiatives to bring the Pakistanis who committed war crimes to the fore and hold mock trials if needed.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was supposed to give the "Jahanara Imam Memorial Lecture" on the political vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the trial of war criminals. As he was not present at the programme, Barrister Tapas Baul read out the written speech on his behalf.

Prof Mahfuza and Prof Mizanur's ELCOP were given "Jahanara Imam Smrity Padak" at the programme for their contributions to the trial of war criminals and in the movement of establishing the spirit of the Liberation War.

Educationist Shyamoli Nasrin Chowdhury, president of the Nirmul Committee, chaired the discussion.

Attorney General Advocate Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin spoke, among others.