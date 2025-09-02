Acting director of hospital sued over rape of employee

The acting director of Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital in Kishoreganj was sued yesterday over the rape of an employee.

The victim, who has been working at the hospital temporarily, filed a complaint with Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.

The tribunal directed the officer-in-charge of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report and take legal action accordingly, Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Md Jalaluddin confirmed.

According to the FIR, the accused Helish Ranjan Sarker, 50, had been stalking the victim. On August 21, he called her to his house saying he needed to discuss something important with her.

Once she went there, her raped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

On August 26, the accused attempted to rape her again at his office room in the hospital. But his attempt was foiled when some of the hospital's staffers rushed there hearing the victim's screams, said the case statement.

Contacted, Helish denied the allegation and said he is a victim of conspiracy.

Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station OC Abdullah Al Mamun said he would act as per the court's directive.