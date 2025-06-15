Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Sun Jun 15, 2025 08:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 08:19 PM

ACC summons Tulip again over alleged illegally acquiring flat in Gulshan

Tulip Siddiq
Photo: Facebook/Tulip Siddiq

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has once again summoned British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, niece of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, for questioning over allegations of unlawfully acquiring a flat in Dhaka's Gulshan.

Tulip has been asked to appear at the ACC headquarters in the capital's Segunbagicha at 10:00am on June 22, a senior ACC official confirmed to The Daily Star on Sunday.

This is the second summons issued to the British Labour Party MP. In May, the commission served an initial notice to Siddiq, but she reportedly claimed through various channels that she had not received it.

On April 15, the ACC filed a case against Siddiq over the alleged unlawful acceptance of the flat.

