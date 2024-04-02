ACC sues Ron, Rick Sikder for money laundering

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday sued seven individuals, including Ron Haque Sikder, the managing director (MD) of Sikder Group, and his brother Rick Haque Sikder, a former director of National Bank Limited (NBL), for money laundering abroad.

The other five accused are NBL's former executive vice president Mahfuzur Rahman, former MDs Shah Syed Abdul Bari and Choudhury Moshtaq Ahmed, and former additional MDs MA Wadud and ASM Bulbul.

ACC Director Benjir Ahmed filed two separate cases with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Prevention Act.

According to the case statements, Ron and Rick laundered a total of Tk 71 crore abroad.

ACC Public Relations Officer Md Akhtarul Islam confirmed this information to the media.

The allegation against Ron shows that between 2017 and 2021, he spent around Tk 50 crore abroad using seven credit cards, which is beyond his credit limit. Later, he cleared this debt, when he returned to the country, thus committing money laundering.

Similarly, Rick also laundered Tk 21.53 crore abroad during the same period.

The other five accused aided the Sikder brothers in this crime.