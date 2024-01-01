ACC sues RCC ward councillor, his wife for amassing wealth illegally

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last night filed a case against Rajshahi City Corporations' ward-17 councillor Shahadat Ali Shahu for illegally amassing wealth worth over Tk 7 crore.

The ACC also filed another case accusing Shahu's wife Nazma Ali for illegally amassing wealth worth over Tk 1 crore, ACC officials said.

Aminul Islam, deputy director of ACC's Rajshahi divisional office, lodged both the cases with the Coordinated District Office in Rajshahi.

Both Shahu and his wife were sued under Sections 26 (2) and 27 (1) of the ACC Act-2004 for two offences -- amassing wealth and giving false statement regarding their properties, which is inconsistent with their known sources of income, Aminul Islam told our Rajshahi correspondent.

Based on an allegation, the ACC asked Shahu and Nazma to declare their wealth statements in the specific government forms in 2020, according to the plaintiff.

Shahu gave his statement of accumulating both movable and immovable assets worth Tk 9,68,53,505 while his wife Nazma stated properties worth Tk 1,96,54,377.

But later, the ACC during investigation found Shahu owned properties worth Tk 11,93,15,505 while Nazma owns properties worth Tk 2,36,34,626. Here, Shahu concealed wealth amounting to Tk 2,24,62,000 and Nazma Tk 39,80,249.

Based on another allegation, the ACC also found Shahu's wealth worth Tk 7,28,51,503.57 and Nazma's wealth worth Tk 1,06,06,926.49, which were inconsistent with their known sources of income.

If found guilty of the offences, the law has provisions for the highest three years of imprisonment and fines against the accused persons for each of the two offences, said the ACC deputy director.