ACC sues Rajuk official, his wife over illegal assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday filed two cases against Rajuk Director Mobarok Hossain on charges of acquiring assets through illegal means.

In one case, filed under section 109 of the penal code, his wife Shahana Parveen is the main accused and he is the second accused. The other case, under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004, was filed only against Mobarok.

Asif Al Mahmud, the commission's assistant director at the Dhaka Integrated District Office-1, filed the cases, ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam told The Daily Star.

In the wealth statements submitted by Mobarok, the ACC found evidence of acquisition of assets inconsistent with his income of Tk 41.46 lakh, according to a case statement.

It said Mobarak declared that he has movable and immovable assets worth Tk 1.86 crore in the wealth statement he submitted to the ACC. By reviewing the records obtained during the verification, the ACC found authenticity in the wealth statement submitted.

Against this wealth, the total amount of legal sources, including savings and loans, and excluding family and other expenses from income from various sectors during the service, is found to be Tk 69 lakh.

"In this case, he could not show any legitimate and acceptable sources of income for the additional Tk 41.46 lakh," it said.

On the other hand, although Shahana is a homemaker, there is evidence of non-income assets of Tk 1.58 crore in her name.

According to the statement of the case in which she was accused, "In the wealth statement submitted to the ACC, Shahana showed her movable and immovable properties are worth Tk 1.99 crore. However, the total legal and acceptable income, including net savings and other legal receipts, and excluding family and other expenses from the income mentioned in the name of Shahana Parvin, is Tk 41.2 lakh.

"It was found that the accused Shahana Parvin possessed movable and immovable assets worth Tk 1.58 crore inconsistent with her known sources of income."

The ACC said Shahana bought her properties with her husband's ill-gotten money, which is why she is the main accused in the case filed over abetting the acquiring of illegal wealth.