ACC sues Patuakhali PWD executive engineer

The Patuakhali Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Patuakhali Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer Harun-or-Rashid under the Money Laundering Act.

ACC Assistant Director Rasel Roni filed the case on Wednesday noon and sent its copy to the Patuakhali Senior Special Judge's Court.

The ACC would submit a chargesheet to the court soon after investigating the case, Rasel said in the case.

Harun, son of Habibur Rahman from the housing area of ​Kushtia Sadar, has been serving as executive engineer in Patuakhali PWD since October 1, 2018. He is an officer from the 28th BCS.

Videos of Harun and his family caught by students with huge cash and gold went viral recently.

Students were controlling traffic at key points on the roads and highways to maintain discipline as there were no police officers on the ground in the aftermath of the recent uprising.

Around 3:30pm on August 8, the students stopped a black car Harun had hired to travel to Kushtia, according to the case dossier.

They searched the car at the Hatim Ali intersection in Barishal city and found Tk 25.85 lakh and $10,000 in cash, 48.25 Bhori of gold ornaments, several cheque books, and documents in the car.

Harun's wife Salma Akhtar, son Ashfaq-or-Rashid and daughter Sanjida Rashid were also in the car.

As they could not provide any source of these assets, the students informed the army who handed over the family, the cash, gold and documents to Barisal Kotwali Police Station.

A general diary on the seizure of the assets was filed at the police station on that day and the detainees were released.

ACC filed the case in Patuakhali in light of that general diary.