ACC sues ex-DGHS DG Abul Kalam, JKG’s Sabrina

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case against former director general of the Directorate General of Health Service Abul Kalam Azad and JKG Health Care chairperson Dr Sabrina Sharmin Hosein and five others for suspected involvement in embezzling money in the name of Covid-19 test.

ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya filed the case against them with the commission's Integrated District Office-1 today, ACC Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam confirmed this to The Daily Star.

The other five accused include JKG Health Care Managing Director Ariful Chowdhury, JKG Health Care Proprietor Zebunnesa Rima and staff of ASM Sayeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir, and Tanzina Patwari.

According to the case statement, Sabrina benefited financially by using the identity of the chairman of JKG Healthcare without the permission of the authorities while working at the National Heart Institute as its registrar.

In collusion with the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services and others, she facilitated her (former) husband Ariful Chowdhury's Oval Group in obtaining permission to collect Covid-19 samples. Instead of collecting samples from the booth with approval from the DGHS, her office staff went house to house and charged money for test fees.

Additionally, Sabrina altered her date of birth for the purpose of cheating and forgery and provided false information at her workplace using two active national identity cards, according to the case statement.