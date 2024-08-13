ACC sues Ctg AL leader for amassing illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against an Awami League leader in Chattogram today for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth from unknown sources.

The accused, Abdul Nabi, also known as Ledu, is the vice-president of the AL's Bayezid Bostami Thana unit in Chattogram city.

ACC Assistant Director Abdul Malek at the Chattogram office filed the case, said ACC Deputy Director (DD) Atiqul Islam.

DD Atikul Alam told the correspondent that, "The initial investigation found evidence of illegal assets worth Tk 1.2 crore accumulated by Ledu. With consent from the ACC headquarters, the case was lodged in this connection."

According to the case statement, Ledu was asked to submit his asset statement to the ACC in April of last year. In his statement, he declared assets worth Tk 34.50 lakh. However, during the investigation, the ACC discovered assets worth Tk 1.2 crore. They also found a newly constructed two-story building on four decimals of land in Bayezid's Oxygen area.

Ledu had claimed that the construction cost was only Tk 12 lakh, but the ACC later determined that the actual construction cost was about Tk 38.24 lakh.