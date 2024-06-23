ACC to sue Benazir after probe ends

The Anti-Corruption Commission is making preparations to file a case against former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, his wife Jisaan Mirza, and daughters Farheen Rishta and Tahsin Raisa.

An investigation into their wealth is almost complete, and the case will be filed after it is done, officials said.

The ACC asked him to appear at its office in the capital today.

Benazir and his family members reportedly left the country in early May and it is unlikely that he would appear at the ACC office today and meet the investigators.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said if Benazir remains absent, legal steps will be taken.

Benazir and his family members missed ACC appointments on June 6 and 9. The ACC then rescheduled the dates to June 23 and June 24.

The ACC on April 18 launched an inquiry into allegations that Benazir amassed huge wealth when he was the police chief.