Staff Correspondent
Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 03:46 AM

ACC seizes six Brahma cows from Sadeeq Agro

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday seized six cows of Brahma breed from Sadeeq Agro's farm in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

A drive, led by ACC Assistant Director Abul Kalam Azad, was conducted at the farm in the presence of Dhaka District Livestock Officer Basana Akhter, ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam told The Daily Star.

He said the cows have been placed under the custody of the Department of Livestock Services.

Brahma cows were imported from the  United States, which is prohibited. During the operation, neither the owner nor the manager of Sadeeq Agro was found.

