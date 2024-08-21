ACC resumes probe into money laundering allegations against S Alam

The Anti-Corruption Commission has decided to resume an investigation into allegations of money laundering against Mohammad Saiful Alam, the head of S Alam Group.

The decision came at a commission meeting held at the ACC headquarters recently, a senior official of the organisation told The Daily Star.

According to ACC sources, there are allegations against S Alam of building a $1 billion empire in Singapore. During the investigation, all relevant records regarding the allegations will be collected. This includes examining how much money was borrowed from which banks, the illegal assets he may have acquired, and in which sectors the money was invested.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star, "According to the Appellate Division's ruling, the ACC could have investigated the money laundering allegations against S Alam earlier. Given the current circumstances, starting the investigation now is a positive step."

On August 13 last year, the ACC began investigating the money laundering allegations against S Alam after the report "S Alam's Aladdin's Lamp" was published in The Daily Star on August 4, last year.

However, the investigation was halted following an order from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. On August 18 this year, the ACC received a copy of the Appellate Division's order. The closed file was reopened on Tuesday. The money laundering department of the ACC has assigned the investigation to Deputy Director Md Nur-E-Alam, with supervision by the division's Director Golam Shahriar Chowdhury.