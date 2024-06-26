ACC quizzes 8 officials over passports of Benazir, family

The ex-IGP allegedly misused power to get a passport renewed

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday quizzed eight officials of the Department of Immigration and Passports to get information on seven passports issued to former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

Benazir allegedly obtained a general passport hiding the fact that he is a government official. Government officials get blue passports, lawmakers and diplomats get red passports while individuals get green general passports.

As a government official, he was supposed to have a blue passport, said sources in the ACC.

They said the passport-issuing authorities noticed that he had a green passport and halted its renewal.

At that time, Benazir was the director general of Rab and a letter in this regard was sent to Rab headquarters, they said. But Benazir managed to get his passport renewed by abusing his power, the sources added.

An ACC team led by its Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam, head of the enquiry team formed to investigate the graft allegations against the former police chief, quizzed the officials at its headquarters in the capital for over three hours yesterday, said officials.

On June 13, the anti-graft body sent letters to passport officials -- Md Mohsin Islam, Abu Md Motaleb Hossain, Abdul Jalil Mondol, Munshi Mueed Ikram, Abdullah Al Mamun, Abu Naeem Masum, Saidur Rahman, and Subas Chandra Roy -- for quizzing.

Benazir and his family members had skipped the ACC's questioning over allegations that they amassed huge wealth through illegal means.

On May 28, the ACC issued a notice, asking Benazir to appear at its office on June 6, and his wife and two daughters on June 9.

In separate letters, they requested the ACC to defer the quizzing by 15 days.

The anti-graft body then asked Benazir to appear on June 23 and his family members on June 24.