ACC probes ex-UK high commissioner, husband over Tk 2,000cr loan scam

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation against Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh's former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, her husband Tawhidul Islam Chowdhury, and 15 others over allegations of large-scale bank fraud and money laundering.

According to the complaint, Tawhidul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of Generation Next Fashions Ltd and husband of the former envoy, in collusion with officials from several banks and financial institutions, allegedly embezzled approximately Tk 2,000 crore in loans taken under the names of at least 12 business entities. The funds were reportedly laundered abroad.

The complaint was formally lodged by Sujit Chandra Debnath, General Manager of AJJ Packaging Ltd, based in Bhawal Mirzapur, Gazipur.

It alleges that Tawhidul and his associates obtained loans from at least nine financial institutions, including United Commercial Bank (UCBL), Bank Asia, Eastern Bank (EBL), City Bank, BRAC Bank, National Bank Limited (NBL), Trust Bank, Southeast Bank, and AB Bank, using fictitious or non-existent companies. Authorities are currently verifying the authenticity of these businesses.

The ACC's Money Laundering Unit is conducting the investigation, with a probe team led by Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam and Assistant Director Saifur Rahman.

"We have initiated a primary inquiry based on the initial information. Legal action will be taken if evidence of wrongdoing is found," Akhtarul Islam, public relations officer of the ACC, The Daily Star.