Sun Sep 1, 2024 03:47 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 03:50 PM

ACC to probe graft allegations against ex-ministers Rezaul, Monnujan

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched investigation into corruption allegations against former public works and housing minister SM Rezaul Karim and state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian.

The two are accused of money laundering, project irregularities, and accumulating significant illegal assets both in home and abroad, according to sources within the ACC.

The ACC made the decision at a meeting at its office today, a senior ACC official confirmed to The Daily Star.

