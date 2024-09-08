ACC to probe graft allegations against ex-chief whip Shahid

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch a formal inquiry into the alleged corruption of Abdus Shahid, former chief whip of the Jaytiya Sangsad, after it found evidence against the former Awami League lawmaker.

According to ACC, evidence of corruption against Shahid that he occupied Forest Department land to set up a tea garden has been found in initial probe. The allegation that he installed streetlights and a deep tube well in the tea garden with government expenses is also found to be true.

ACC's preliminary intelligence investigation also revealed information about the acquisition of houses and flats in Dhaka and various parts of the country in the names of his wife and children, as well as assets worth millions of taka.

Furthermore, evidence has surfaced regarding the purchase of a house by his wife in the "Begum Para" neighborhood in Canada, and the accumulation of vast amounts of illegal assets both at home and abroad.

Based on this information, the ACC has decided to initiate a formal inquiry into Abdus Shahid. The commission made this decision today, according to the ACC's public relations officer Akhtarul Islam.

According to ACC sources, investigations have also begun against former Bogura-5 MP Habibur Rahman and former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaq's personal assistant (PA), Md Maksud.

Habibur Rahman is accused of amassing wealth through abuse of power, engaging in various corrupt and unethical activities, and accumulating assets worth millions of takas in his and his family members' name. There is also evidence of significant illegal assets owned by him both domestically and abroad.

Md Maksud faces accusations of exploiting his influence in the government to obtain contracts for his company, withdrawing bills without completing projects, embezzling project funds, and amassing millions of taka in assets through corrupt and unethical means, including in the names of his wife and family members.