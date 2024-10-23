ACC to probe 2 ex-ministers over graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation into former Liberation War affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque and former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid over allegations of illegal wealth accumulation or money laundering through abuse of power, irregularities, and corruption.

This decision was taken yesterday at the ACC headquarters, said the commission's public relations officer Aktarul Islam.

The two face allegations of embezzling funds, abusing power, irregularities in projects, and accumulating vast illegal assets both domestically and abroad.

Aktarul Islam said, "Mozammel Haque has built two houses, in Joydebpur, Gazipur, in his name. He has also made bank deposits and other investments in his own name..."

Preliminary findings from intelligence suggest that during his tenure as minister, he issued numerous fake freedom fighter certificates in exchange for millions of takas, he added.

Nahid is accused of acquiring millions of takas through corruption in various projects during his tenure.

There are allegations that he laundered a significant amount of money abroad through his brother, Nazrul Islam, who lives in the UK, and his friend Kamal Ahmed, who lives in the US, he added.

Aktarul said, "Nahid's tenure as minister, he reportedly took millions in commissions from contractors. Preliminary findings also indicate that he acquired properties in his own name as well as in the names of his wife and other relatives."

Mozammel served as the Liberation War affairs minister from 2014 to August 5, 2024, while Nahid as the education minister from 2009 to 2019.