ACC opens inquiry into graft claims

The Anti-Corruption Commission has launched an inquiry into the allegations of amassing illegal wealth and money laundering by Matiur Rahman, who has been removed from his post at the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

A three-member team has been formed to investigate the allegations against Matiur, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin told reporters during a press briefing at its headquarters yesterday.

The ACC's move came hours after Matiur, the president of the NBR's Customs, Excise, and VAT Appellate Tribunal, was transferred to the Internal Resources Division of the finance ministry.

Khorsheda said the commission decided on June 4 to initiate an investigation.

The team members -- ACC Deputy Director Anower Hossen, Assistant Director Mahmudul Hasan, and Deputy Assistant Director Sabikun Nahar -- have already begun working on it.

In 2004, 2008, 2013, and most recently in 2021, allegations of corruption were made against Matiur, but the ACC never decided to look into them.

Asked why no probes were launched before, Khorsheda said, "The commission will review as to why. Now that new information has surfaced, a probe has been launched."

Meanwhile, the government asked Matiur not to attend the board meetings of Sonali Bank.

"We informed our board members about the government decision," Sonali Bank Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui told reporters after a board meeting yesterday.

He said it was not the responsibility of the board to appoint or remove Matiur, as he is a representative of the government on the Sonali Bank board.

Matiur has plunged into controversy over his wealth after his son, Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat, posted a photo of a sacrificial goat on social media and claimed to have bought it for Tk 12 lakh. There have also been media reports on his family's lavish lifestyle.

These raised questions about the income of this official at this grade (grade-1) with a basic monthly salary of Tk 78,000.

Photos of Ifat with various expensive cars and the family's properties, including flats and resorts in places like Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narsingdi, began doing the rounds on social media.

On Wednesday, Matiur told The Daily Star that Ifat was not his son and that he was a victim of a conspiracy.

Matiur claimed he has two children: a daughter and a son. His daughter lives in Canada, while his son graduated from a university in the US.

Later, media reports, quoting lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari of Feni-2 and local leaders, said Ifat is the son of Shammi Akhter Shibu, who is Hazari's cousin and Matiur's second wife.