ACC not doing any favour to ex-IGP Benazir

Says anti-graft body chief

The Anti-Corruption Commission is not providing any special privilege to former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, said ACC Chairman Moinuddin Abdullah.

He said the media reports, which suggested the ACC facilitated Benazir going abroad and withdrawing money from his bank accounts, were false.

Moinuddin said this yesterday at the award ceremony for the ACC Media Award 2020-2021, during a discussion with Reporters Against Corruption.

"On the day the news about Benazir Ahmed was published in a national newspaper, our commissioner [investigations] was abroad for medical treatment. During this time, allegations of corruption against Benazir Ahmed were submitted. Since one commissioner was out of the country, we couldn't hold a commission meeting. The commissioner returned on April 17 … On April 18, we decided to initiate an investigation.

"We also formed an investigative team and sent letters to various departments to enquire about his bank accounts and properties. We need to gather all the information before proceeding to court, he said, adding, "As soon as we received the information, we froze the accounts and seized the properties."

Moinuddin further said, "The ACC does not have the authority to issue travel bans. We need to convince the court that he is attempting to leave the country, and for that, we need concrete evidence. We cannot approach the court with just newspaper cuttings."

On the interrogation of Benazir, he said, "… We want to hear the statement of the accused. Therefore, we often give a second chance for the initial interrogation."

About former army chief Gen Aziz Ahmed, he said a lawyer asked them to probe corruption allegations against Aziz and the allegation involves false information provided by his brothers to obtain passports.

"We are working to verify this information."

He said the ACC has written to two departments regarding the forgery of national identity cards by Aziz's brothers Haris Ahmed and Tofail Ahmed alias Joseph.

Moinuddin said that proving corruption was extremely difficult. The ACC alone could not eliminate all forms of corruption, while ministries were not taking action.

"Had they done so, many complaints would not come before the ACC."

ACC Commissioner (investigation) Md Jahurul Haque said, "Those in power in society are the ones who commit corruption. The CIP and VIP individuals, whom you try to honour, are involved in corruption."

At the event, 12 journalists from print, online, and electronic media were awarded the ACC Media Award for 2020-2021.

ACC's Commissioner (enquiry) Asia Khatoon, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmeen and other top officials were present.