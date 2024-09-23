ACC launches probe against former state minister and BCIC chairman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today launched an investigation against former State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman and former Chairman of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) Haiul Quaium.

There are allegations of abuse of power and acquisition of wealth beyond known sources of income against them. The decision for probe was taken after initial evidence was found through the ACC's intelligence unit, said ACC Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam.

According to ACC sources, Dr Enam reportedly has around Tk 6 crore in cash deposits and investments in various institutions. He has invested crores of taka in Enam Medical Hospital, Enam Education and Industrial Village, and Enam Cancer Hospital.

Allegations against Haiul Quaium, who served as the deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria during 2009-10, include acquiring a vast amount of wealth through various corrupt practices since joining the civil service. His total immovable assets are valued at Tk 4.60 crore, which, after accounting for his family expenses, is deemed impossible to have accumulated through his salary alone.

The ACC's intelligence unit believes these assets were obtained illicitly.