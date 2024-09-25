ACC launches probe against ex-BFIU chief

The Anti-Corruption Commission today launched an investigation against Masud Biswas, former head of Bangladesh Bank's Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

The decision was taken based on preliminary intelligence findings that indicate that the allegations of amassing vast wealth through abuse of power and corruption, as well as receiving unethical benefits from various business organizations to be true, said ACC Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam.

As per ACC sources, Masud Biswas, in collusion with S Alam Group chairman Saiful Islam Masud, facilitated withdrawal of large loans in fake or proxy names from Islami Bank, which were subsequently laundered abroad. Additionally, he reportedly received unethical benefits from Abdul Kadir Molla's Thermax Group and amassed significant wealth by covering up a money laundering case involving Zinat Enterprise in exchange for bribes.

Further details from the ACC's preliminary investigation show that Masud was involved in questionable irregularities during the purchases from Sky Capital Airlines. He allegedly settled the matter without forwarding it to law enforcement agencies in exchange for bribes.

He also allowed the chairman of NRB Commercial Bank, Tamal Parvez, to misappropriate nearly Tk 5,000 crore from the bank and classified a financial irregularity report as a general observation, instead of submitting it under the Money Laundering Prevention Regulations of 2019.

Additionally, he has been accused of halting transactions in the bank accounts of the publicly listed company Himistry Limited due to irregularities and abnormal price hikes, which he later revoked in exchange for financial gains.

Despite having solid information on money laundering and financial fraud by Tanaka Group, SA Group, and Anwar Group, he chose to secure personal benefits rather than forwarding these cases to law enforcement agencies, according to the ACC's preliminary findings.