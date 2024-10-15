ACC to investigate ex-minister Qamrul, 2 mayors for corruption, illegal assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated an investigation into allegations of illegal asset accumulation by former food minister Md Qamrul Islam in his own name as well as in the names of his wife and children, both in Bangladesh and abroad.

The ACC has also decided to investigate two former municipal mayors—Mezbah Uddin Meju of Ramgati Municipality in Lakshmipur and Abdul Hannan Talukder of Madan Municipality in Netrakona.

Both are preliminarily suspected of abusing their power while in office, according to the ACC's intelligence investigation.

The ACC made the decision yesterday at its headquarters, according to Md Aktarul Islam, deputy director and public relations officer of the ACC.

Sources within the ACC revealed that Qamrul Islam, who served as the food minister and earlier as the state minister of law, amassed substantial illegal wealth during his time in office.

He allegedly acquired these assets through various corrupt practices, including taking large bribes during his tenure as state minister for law. The bribes reportedly came from irregularities in the recruitment of lower court employees.

As food minister, Qamrul is accused of embezzling millions of government funds by purchasing substandard wheat from Brazil.

His alleged illegal assets include a four-story house in the capital's Azgar Lane, two flats in Mirpur, a 4-katha plot in Mirpur Housing Estate, and a 10-katha plot in New Town.

Additionally, he reportedly owns two Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles. There are also allegations of money laundering involving substantial sums transferred abroad.