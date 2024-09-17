ACC to investigate corruption allegations against 2 ex-MPs

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today initiated investigations into two former members of parliament, Anwarul Ashraf Khan (Dilip) from Narsingdi-2 and Shawkat Hachanur Rahman Rimon from Barguna-2, on allegations of amassing illegal wealth beyond their known sources of income through abuse of power, corruption, and irregularities.

Akhtarul Islam, public relations officer of ACC, confirmed the decision to investigate followed initial findings by the commission's intelligence unit, which uncovered preliminary evidence supporting the allegations against the former lawmakers.

According to ACC sources, Shawkat allegedly accumulated a significant amount of illegal assets during his tenure as a lawmaker.

His reported properties include non-agricultural land worth Tk 1.51 crore in locations such as Agarpur Road, Rupatali, Jagua, and South Alekanda in Barishal, as well as properties in Naltola, Dhaka, and Patharghata, Barguna.

Additionally, Shawkat is said to own agricultural land worth Tk 58 lakh in various areas of Barguna, including Kataltali, Madartali, Rayhanpur, Ghorpur, and Charlathimara. He has also allegedly invested Tk 15 crore in business capital and Tk 46 lakh in other sectors.

Similarly, Anwarul is accused of accumulating illegal wealth through corruption and unethical practices.

In the 2023-24 tax year, his wife reportedly owned moveable assets valued at Tk 34 lakh, while Dilip himself held assets worth Tk 8.27 crore, bringing their total movable assets to Tk 8.62 crore.

In addition, Anwarul reportedly has Tk 4.52 crore in bank deposits and financial institutions, along with Tk 2.20 crore invested in savings certificates.

His immovable property holdings are valued at Tk 3.36 crore, including non-agricultural land worth Tk 1.09 crore.