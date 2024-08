ACC to investigate 5 ex-MPs, including 2 ex-ministers

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to initiate an investigation into allegations of corruption against five former members of parliament, including two former ministers.

According to an ACC source, the individuals under investigation are former minister of shipping Shajahan Khan (Madaripur-2), former minister of primary and mass education Mostafizur Rahman Fizar (Dinajpur-5), Awami League Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil (Netrokona-3), Jannat Ara Henry (Sirajganj-2) and former general secretary of Jubo Mohila League Apu Ukil (reserved seat MP).