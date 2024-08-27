ACC forms panel to assist anti-graft operations

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has formed a panel to maintain the ongoing anti-corruption operations and support the law enforcement agencies.

Md Shahriar, director general, disclosed this in a letter today.

The panel will assist in seizing evidence and handling legal matters during search operations, the letter said.

The panel includes ACC Deputy Directors Debabrata Mondal, Md Humayun Kabir, Md Saiful Islam, and Mohammad Tajul Islam Bhuiyan, as well as assistant directors Muhammad Zafar Sadeq Shibli and Shoyeb Ibne Alam.

The panel was formed with the commission's approval, the ACC said, adding that they will assist in searches with the ACC secretary's approval.