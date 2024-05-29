ACC finds evidence of irregularities against caretaker of Salimullah Orphanage

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found evidence of irregularities against Harun-Ur-Rashid, caretaker of Sir Salimullah Muslim Orphanage in the capital

An enforcement operation was conducted from the ACC headquarters today. There, the team found primary evidence of various irregularities against Harun-Ur-Rashid, including embezzlement of money received for renting shops in the orphanage market, illegally selling the goods of the under-construction building.

ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam confirmed this to the media.

He said the orphanage was visited during the drive and statements of the caretaker and others concerned with the complaint were taken.

"After reviewing the records related to the allegations, irregularities in the appointment and payment of salaries, embezzlement by showing fake and extra money in the name of repairing the caretaker's house, and other allegations were found true," he added.

A detailed report will be submitted to the commission by the team seeking further decision on the allegations after analyzing the collected records, he said.