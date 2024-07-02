ACC finds 12 heads of Brahman cattle in Sadeeq Agro

Goat priced Tk 15 lakh found

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday raided a farm of Sadeeq Agro in Savar's Bhakurta and found five Brahman cows and seven calves.

ACC Assistant Director Abul Kalam Azad, who led the drive, told reporters that they would investigate how the cattle were brought to the farm as there is a ban on importing such cattle.

He added that they found the goat worth Tk 15 lakh there, whose price is now the talk of the country.

Earlier in the day, the nine-member ACC team went to Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm (CCBDF), Savar, to enquire about 18 Brahman cows that were seized and kept at the farm for rearing.

Sadeeq Agro imported them without permission three years ago.

CCBDF Director Monirul Islam told The Daily Star that three of the 18 cows died. Dairy Farmers' Association bought 15 cows from the fisheries and livestock ministry on condition of selling the meat at fair price during Ramadan.

Sadeeq Agro owner Imran Hossain is the president of the organisation.

Asked whether the cows were slaughtered, Monirul said they were not tasked with supervising it. "We handed over the cows to them as per documents."

ACC Assistant Director Azad said they would probe allegations against Imran of selling the same kind of cattle before Eid-ul-Azha. It would also be investigated whether any CCBDF official is involved in Sadeeq Agro.