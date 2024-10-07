ACC files case against ex-Shilpakala DG Liaquat

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case against Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's former director general Liaquat Ali Lucky, former director (administration) Jahangir Hossain Chowdhury, and 22 other employees.

Sumitra Sen, deputy director of special branch at ACC's Integrated District Office, Dhaka-1, lodged the case yesterday.

ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

According to a report submitted by the ACC investigation team, Liaquat Ali and Jahangir Hossain conspired to falsify and forge written exam results for the recruitment of various positions at Shilpakala Academy.

They increased the marks of candidates who failed the written exam, leading to the illegal recruitment of 23 people for 10 positions.

The individuals subsequently joined their positions, and the government disbursed a total of Tk 8.28 crore in salaries and allowances to them. This constitutes embezzlement and damage to government funds, the report said.

The accused have committed punishable offences under Sections 409, 420, 468, 471, and 109 of the Penal Code, 1860, and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, ACC official Akhtarul said.

Contacted, Liaquat Ali Lucky said, "All recruitments at the Shilpakala Academy are controlled and coordinated by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. I was the fifth member of the recruitment committee. The fact that I am being made the main defendant while ignoring the four members before me is surprising to me. I never had access to any of the recruitment documents."