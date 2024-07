The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Sadeeq Agro over the banned Brahma breed of cattle.

Seven people, including Sadeeq Agro's owner Imran Hossain, were accused in the case.

The ACC filed the case after a preliminary investigation into the agro's scandal involving the banned cattle.

ACC's Public Relations Officer, Aktarul Islam, confirmed this information to The Daily Star.