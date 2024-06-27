ACC to file case against former industrial police ASP, wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will file a case against retired senior assistant superintendent of Industrial Police (Chattogram) Md Abul Hashem and his wife over corruption charges.

The approval of filing the case was announced through a letter signed by ACC Deputy Director (enforcement and investigation-5) Md Mizanul Islam.

It stated that the commission has approved the filing of a case against retired senior ASP Md Abul Hashem of Industrial Police (Chattogram) and his wife Taherina Begum under sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004, along with section 109 of the Penal Code.

Based on a complaint received through the ACC hotline, an investigation into the corruption allegations against them began in early 2017. On November 5, 2018, the ACC issued notices to Abul Hashem and Taherina to submit their wealth statements.

The investigation revealed that Abul Hashem had assets worth Tk 4,847,258 and Taherina had assets worth Tk 1,951,544 beyond their known sources of income. Consequently, the commission decided to proceed with the case.

Abul Hashem retired on October 16, 2022.