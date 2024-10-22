Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 04:09 AM

Crime & Justice

ACC case: SC allows Yunus to appeal

Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 04:09 AM

The Supreme Court yesterday allowed Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and six officials of Grameen Telecom to move an appeal challenging a High Court order that upheld the indictment against them in an embezzlement case.

A four-member bench headed by the chief justice set November 19 to hold a hearing. The bench passed the order following a petition filed by Yunus and the others challenging the order.

Yunus acquitted in labour law violation case

The case was filed by the ACC on May 30, 2023, against Yunus and 13 others on charge of misappropriating around Tk 25.22 crore of Workers' Profit Participation Fund and money laundering.

The six Grameen Telecom officials are Managing Director Nazmul Islam, and Directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee.

On July 24, the HC summarily rejected a petition filed by Prof Yunus and the others challenging a Dhaka court's order that framed charges against them in the case.

The HC also ordered the lower court concerned to finish the trial proceedings of the case in a year.

Later, on August 25, they filed the petition with the Appellate Division.

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun appeared for Dr Yunus and six others, while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state, and lawyer MA Aziz Khan stood for the ACC during the hearing yesterday.

Related topic:
Muhammad YunusDr yunus case updateDr Yunus labour law violation case
