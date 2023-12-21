ACC can sack its employees without showing reasons: SC

The Supreme Court in the full text of a verdict has issued 12 observations and guidelines for the Anti-Corruption Commission in exercising the powers under the relevant rule, which has empowered the commission to terminate its officials without showing any reason.

According to Rule 54(2) of ACC (Employees) Service Rules-2008, the ACC can terminate any of its employees either by issuing a 90-day notice or paying a 90-day salary in cash.

In the full text of the verdict, the apex court has justified the provisions of the rule and expected that the authorities must exercise the powers under this rule with utmost care and caution so that no one is victimised.

However, former deputy assistant director of ACC Sharif Uddin, who was terminated from the service on February 16, 2021, under this rule, cannot get back his job following the apex court judgement, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star.

"An employee should not be terminated by using Rule 54(2) as a tool in the grab of a constructive dismissal," a seven-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by the then Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique (now retired) observed in the 47-page full text of judgement which was released recently.

Other six judges of the bench are: Justice Md Nuruzzaman (now retired), Justice Obaidul Hassan (now chief justice of Bangladesh), Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Asfaqul Islam, and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique.

Earlier on March 16 this year, the bench had delivered a short judgement on an appeal filed by the ACC challenging a High Court judgement that had scrapped the Rule 54(2) in 2011.