ACC asks for bank account details of Asaduzzaman, his son

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today asked Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) for transaction details of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his son and seven others.

A letter signed by ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam was sent to BFIU from ACC headquarters today, confirmed a senior officer of the commission, requesting anonymity.

It requested details of all transactions from bank and financial institution accounts of Kamal, his son Shafi Modachher Khan, and seven others, said ACC's Deputy Director (public relations) Md Akhtarul Islam, adding that the decision in this regard was taken at the commission headquarters on August 15.

The ACC also asked for the bank details of former additional secretary Harunur Rashid Biswas, PS to then prime minister Sheikh Hasina; joint secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das; administrative officer Molla Ibrahim Hossain, assistant private secretary Monir Hossain; and public relations officer Sharif Mahmud Apu; among others.