AC land attacked during mobile court drive

A female assistant commissioner (land) came under attack while conducting a mobile court drive at a local market in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur yesterday.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Safipur Bazar when Kaliakair Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Dil Afroz was leading the drive to monitor the prices of daily essentials, said Kaliakair Upazila Nibarhi Officer Kausar Ahmed.

He said, "I have visited the scene. The obstruction of administrative operations and assault on a local administrative official were very unfortunate. We will identify those responsible for the incident and take proper actions."

The UNO also said that the local administration is regularly monitoring the market to regulate the prices of daily commodities.

According to the UNO, the incident happened when the AC (land), during a regular market monitoring drive, fined Tk 10,000 each to two shopkeepers named Arif Hossain and Raju Mia for not having the price lists and sale invoices. Then the two shopkeepers and some other locals created a tense situation there and at one point assaulted the government official.

Dil Afroz did not pick up the phone despite repeated calls.