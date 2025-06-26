Abu Sayed murder: ICT probe agency finds evidence against 30 including cops

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has found involvement of 30 individuals including police personnel in the murder of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University who was shot dead during the mass uprising in Rangpur on July 16, 2024.

Confirming the development, ICT investigators told The Daily Star that they submitted their probe report to the prosecution on June 24.

Today at a press briefing, Prosecutor Mizanul Islam confirmed that they have received the report and are getting prepared to press charges against the accused. "We will place it before the court on Sunday," he said.

Among the accused are high-ranking officials, including the then Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP) commissioner Md Moniruzzaman, former RMP deputy commissioner (Crime) Abu Maruf Hossain, the then vice-chancellor Professor of the university Dr Md Hasibur Rashid and former university proctor Shariful Islam, former assistant sub-inspector of police Amir Hossain, former constable Sujan Chandra Roy, Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury Akash and several others who were also named in the report.

They are accused of crimes against humanity.

Four among the accused -- Shariful, Amir Hossain, Sujan and Imran -- have been arrested so far.

Earlier, Abu Sayed's elder brother Ramzan Ali filed the complaint with the ICT's prosecution wing against Hasina and 23 others over his brother's death.

The investigation took four months to complete. The prosecution is now preparing to press formal charges in the case.

Abu Sayed, a resident of Babanpur Zafarpara village in Pirganj upazila and a student of the 12th batch of the English department at BRUR, was killed in police firing in front of his university campus in Rangpur on July 16 during the quota reform protest.

He was a key coordinator of the quota reform movement.