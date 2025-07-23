Abu Sayed Murder Hearing of charge framing on July 28

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 yesterday set July 28 for the hearing on charge framing in the Abu Sayed murder case against 30 individuals.

Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, was killed in police firing on July 16 last year during the anti-discrimination protest.

Former BRUR vice-chancellor Md Hasibur Rashid, former Rangpur Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Moniruzzaman, several university officials, police personnel, and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations are among the accused.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury, passed the order after six accused -- former BRUR proctor Shariful Islam, Amir, Sujan, Imran Akash, Rafiul Hasan Rasel, and Anowar Pervej alias Appel -- were produced before the court.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, abetment, and complicity in crimes against humanity.

The tribunal also appointed six state defence counsels for the 24 accused who are on the run, as they did not appear in court despite notices being published in two national newspapers.

Before yesterday's proceedings began, the tribunal observed a one-minute silence to mourn the deaths caused by the crash of an air force jet on the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara on Monday.