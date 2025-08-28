Abu Sayed murder: Father watches son’s final moments as trial begins

Seventy-six-year-old Mokbul Hossain walked slowly into the International Crimes Tribunal-2 yesterday, his eyes heavy with grief. He went there to witness the trial of those accused of killing his son, Abu Sayed, during last year's July uprising.

The tribunal was set to hear the prosecution's opening statement and begin cross-examination of witnesses in the case filed over the killing of Rangpur Begum Rokeya University (BRUR) student Sayed.

As Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam delivered the opening statement and uttered Sayed's name, Mokbul's eyes teared up.

But when two video clips of police shooting his son and a bloodied Abu Sayed collapsing were displayed on a large screen, Mokbul, who travelled from Rangpur's Pirganj to be there, was unable to hold back his tears.

The chief prosecutor said Sayed became the symbol of courage during the uprising.

"Despite being bloodied by truncheon charges, he stood with outstretched arms as if to say people cannot keep dying like this. The one who tried to protect students faced the barrel of a gun purchased with people's tax," he said.

He reminded the court that more than 30,000 people were injured and over 2,000 others killed during the uprising. "These figures are not mere statistics; they are a testament to the price paid for justice."

"This trial is not merely about punishing perpetrators; it is about ensuring justice for victims and shaping a future where the politics of murder ends," Tajul told the court.

Tajul alleged that deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates used the state power to systematically suppress peaceful protests through mass shootings, abductions, and torture.

"The evidence will show these crimes were premeditated and executed with chilling precision," Tajul said, comparing Hasina to authoritarian leaders like Hitler, Mussolini, and Pinochet.

He stressed the case was not about vengeance. "We have no grievance against any individual," he said. "We are here to seek justice for crimes that scarred the nation's soul and shattered thousands of families like Mokbul Hossain's."

"This is not merely the closing of a chapter. It is the writing of a new one -- a future where no government dares to commit mass atrocities. Let this tribunal send a message to history: justice lives here."

BRUR former vice-chancellor Md Hasibur Rashid, ex-Rangpur Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Moniruzzaman and 28 others are among the accused in the case.

The evidence brought against them is not only credible but also irrefutable and strong, the chief prosecutor said, adding that it includes eyewitness accounts, video-audio records, government documents, forensic and ballistic reports.

BRUR student Sayed was shot dead on July 16 last year. His defiance in the face of state violence turned students' demonstrations into a mass uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime on August 5.

Of the accused, 24 remain fugitives, but the trial continues in their absence.

The tribunal also set today for cross-examining the witnesses.