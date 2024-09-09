Abu Sayed murder case: 2 cops arrested in Rangpur

Two police officers have been arrested in connection with the killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University's English department, on July 16 during the student-led mass protest in Rangpur.

The accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Amir Ali and Constable Sujan Chandra Roy, has been handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Rangpur.

PBI Superintendent Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the arrests today, noting that both officers had been under surveillance before their detention.

According to a press release from Rangpur Metropolitan Police, Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student at Begum Rokeya University, was shot and killed by police during a student-led protest on July 16.

A murder case was officially filed on August 19 at Tajhat Police Station, and the two officers were found involved in the incident in an investigation launched on July 18.

On August 18, Abu Sayed's elder brother, Ramzan Ali, filed the murder case, naming 17 suspects, including Amir Ali and Sujan Chandra Roy. Both officers had been suspended from duty on August 3.

The arrests represent a significant development in the investigation, which has garnered widespread public attention and condemnation across the country.

During the incident, ASI Amir Ali was posted at Tajhat Police Station, while Constable Sujan Chandra Roy was stationed at Rangpur Metropolitan Police Lines.