Abu Sayed murder: 4 accused brought to ICT
Four accused, including two policemen, were brought to the International Crimes Tribunal today in connection with a case over the killing of Abu Sayed, a Begum Rokeya University student, during the July mass uprising.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Amir Hossain and Constable Sujan Chandra Roy, Begum Rokeya University's Proctor Shariful Islam, and Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury Akash were brought to the tribunal in a police prison van.
They were under ICT custody at 11:45am when the report was filed. They will be produced before the tribunal later.
The prosecution has sought more time for completing the investigation in this case on different dates.
Comments