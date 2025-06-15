Abu Sayed murder: 4 accused brought to ICT

Four accused, including two policemen, were brought to the International Crimes Tribunal today in connection with a case over the killing of Abu Sayed, a Begum Rokeya University student, during the July mass uprising.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Amir Hossain and Constable Sujan Chandra Roy, Begum Rokeya University's Proctor Shariful Islam, and Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury Akash were brought to the tribunal in a police prison van.

They were under ICT custody at 11:45am when the report was filed. They will be produced before the tribunal later.

The prosecution has sought more time for completing the investigation in this case on different dates.