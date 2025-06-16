Abu Sayed killing: Probe report to be submitted within 2 weeks Prosecution tells ICT

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) yesterday informed the tribunal that the investigation report on the killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, during the July uprising, may be submitted within two weeks.

However, the prosecution formally sought a one-month extension, which the tribunal granted, setting July 14 as the new deadline.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order following the prosecution's plea.

"The investigation officer has informed us that the investigation is complete, but some formalities remain. He expects to submit the report within two weeks," prosecutor SM Moynul Karim told the tribunal.

Of the 24 accused, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, four have been arrested so far. They are Shariful Islam, former proctor of Begum Rokeya University; Amir Hossain, former assistant sub-inspector of police; Sujan Chandra Roy, former constable; and Imran Chowdhury Akash, a Chhatra League leader.

All four were produced before the tribunal during the hearing.

Ramzan Ali, Abu Sayed's elder brother, filed the complaint with the ICT's prosecution wing against Hasina and 23 others over his brother's death.

The tribunal also allowed investigators to interrogate Amir Hossain and Sujan Chandra Roy on June 18, and Shariful Islam and Imran Chowdhury on June 19.

Meanwhile, the prosecution said investigators have yet to locate the body of Muhammad Hridoy, a college student killed in Gazipur during the mass uprising on August 5.

The tribunal earlier granted a two-month extension, until August 17, to submit the investigation report on Hridoy's killing in Konabari, Gazipur, alongside a related case.

In another development, the tribunal cancelled the bail of Daud Sheikh, an accused in a 1971 war crimes case, for failing to appear on three consecutive dates. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.