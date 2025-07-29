Abu Sayed killing: ICT prosecution plead to frame charges against 30 accused

Defence hearing today

The prosecution today appealed to the International Crimes Tribunal-2 to frame charges against 30 accused, including Begum Rokeya University's former vice-chancellor, proctor and ex-Rangpur Metropolitan Police chief, in the Abu Sayed killing case filed for crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

Reading out the charges before a three-member tribunal, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam pleaded to the tribunal to frame charge against the accused. The tribunal set today for hearing on the charges from defence counsel.

While presenting the charges yesterday, chief prosecutor alleged that the killing of Abu Sayed in police firing on July 16 last year during the anti-discrimination protest took place under the direct supervision and orders of senior police officials and the then university administration.

The accused, including the former vice-chancellor of BRU Md Hasibur Rashid, former Rangpur Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Moniruzzaman and 28 others, face charges of murder, attempted murder, abetment, and complicity in crimes

Tajul also said the former VC, proctor, RMP commissioner and his deputy bear the command responsibility and used their authority to coordinate the attack that killed Abu Sayed and injured four others.

Tribunal chair Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury asked the chief prosecutor whether they had any evidence regarding the vice-chancellor's order. In response, Tajul said they did.

Tajul said they jointly issued directives to their subordinates, including ASI Amir and constable Sujan, to carry out the shooting and later altered forensic reports to obscure the truth.

He also said the other accused, from their respective positions, actively took part or assisted in this killing, attack, and torture. They also compelled or facilitated the alteration of the inquest and post-mortem report of Sayed.

Describing the crimes during the uprising as both widespread and systematic, Tajul told the court that the use of lethal force against protesters had been ordered from the highest level of the then government.

"The instruction came directly from Sheikh Hasina to suppress the anti-discrimination movement and was relayed through the then home minister, the inspector general of police, and subsequently to field-level commanders," he told the tribunal.

The tribunal chair asked the prosecution whether the superior accused were included in this case. The prosecution replied that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are facing separate charges under Tribunal-1.

The other accused are the then university proctor Shariful Islam, RMP deputy commissioner Md Abu Maruf Hossain, additional deputy commissioner Md Shah Nur Alam Patwari, who was later promoted to superintendent of police, assistant commissioner Md Arifuzzaman (Kotwali zone), Tajhat police station officer-in-charge Rabiul Islam, the university's police outpost in-charge and sub-inspector (SI) Bibhuti Bhusan Roy, assistant SI of police Amir Hossain, constable Sujan Chandra Roy, and Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury Akash and pro-Awami League Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad Sarwar Hossain Chandan, are among the accused.

Those accused include eight police officers, four BRU faculty members, university staff, a physician, and activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliates.

Among the 30 people charged, six -- Shariful Islam, Rafiul Hasan Rasel, Anwar Parvez, Amir Hossain, Sujan Chandra Roy, and Imran Akash -- are currently in jail custody. The other 24 accused are on the run. The tribunal had appointed four state-appointed defence counsel to represent the 24-absconding accused. They are advocate Sujad Miah, Md Shahidul Islam, Israt Jahan Ony, Shahidul Islam and Mamun Ur Rashid.

Sayed was shot dead on July 16 last year, in Rangpur, during a student-led protest against the quota system in government jobs. The defiance he showed against oppression before his death turned the protests into a mass uprising that eventually toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime on August 5 last year.