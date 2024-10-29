Abu Sayed killing: ‘72 students, 2 teachers involved’

Finds Begum Rokeya University, bans politics for teachers, staffers

A probe body of Begum Rokeya University has found involvement of 72 students, two teachers, and seven officers and staffers in the killing of Abu Sayed during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Rangpur.

They may face legal, academic, and administrative actions, VC Shawkat Ali told a press briefing on the BRU campus after the university's syndicate meeting yesterday afternoon.

He added that the university authorities will file a murder case against them.

Academic action may include cancellation of studentship or suspension, depending on severity of their involvement in the crime, he added.

In case of administrative action, the officers and staffers may be terminated or suspended, said the VC.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch BRU student, was shot dead by police during a student-led protest on July 16. His killing intensified the student movement demanding reforms in the quota system in government jobs that toppled the Hasina regime on August 5.

On August 18, Sayed's elder brother Ramzan Ali filed a murder case, naming 17 suspects.

The university authorities formed a committee to find those involved in the killing. VC Shawkat yesterday disclosed the probe body's findings that were presented before the syndicate meeting.

"The syndicate has decided to file cases against them [72 students, two teachers, and seven officers and staffers]," Shawkat told The Daily Star.

The probe body earlier issued notice requesting the 81 to appear before the committee and submit their statements.

None of the teachers, officers and staffers has so far approached the committee. Several students appeared before the body and made their statements, the VC said.

The two teachers are Moshiur Rahman, of the mathematics department, and Asaduzzaman Mandol Asad, of the public administration department, also former general secretary of BRU Teachers Association.

Meanwhile, the BRU syndicate yesterday also decided to ban politics of its teachers, officers and staffers.

"The decision was made to keep the university free from any chaos and anarchy," the VC added.

"Neither any teacher nor any officer and employee of this university will be allowed to be involved with any political party and join political activities. If anyone's involvement with any political party is found, they will be suspended."

Earlier, on August 12, BRU banned student politics on the campus.

Over 100 teachers, officials, employees and students of the university have been remaining absent from their offices and classes since the death of Sayed on July 16, said the VC.

Some of the teachers, officers and employees sent multiple letters seeking leave, but the BRU authorities did not grant their leaves.