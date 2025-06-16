Abrar murder Case : Ten convicts challenge High Court verdict

At least 10 convicts in Buet student Abrar Fahad murder case have so far filed 10 separate appeals with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict on them.

On March 16 this year, the High Court upheld a trial court verdict sentencing 20 Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students to death and five others to life imprisonment for killing Abrar Fahad in 2019.

Among the 10 convicted appellants, nine were sentenced to death and one was sentenced to life imprisonment in this case.

They submitted the appeals to the office concerned of the Appellate Division through their lawyers on different days in May and June seeking acquittal from the charges.

Defence lawyer Md Masud Hasan Chowdhury Porag, who represents nine convicts, told The Daily Star that the trial court has sentenced 20 persons to death and five persons, who are also Buet students and meritorious, to life imprisonment and the High Court has upheld the lower court judgement although many of them even did not touch Abrar during the incident of his torture.