Abontika's Death: JnU assistant proctor sent to jail after remand

Jagannath University's suspended assistant proctor Din Islam was sent to jail yesterday by a Cumilla court after his one-day remand in a case filed over the instigation of law student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika's suicide.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique rejected his bail application and ordered that he continue to be in jail.

Din Islam was brought to court at 12:40pm after his remand period ended, said court Inspector Muzibur Rahman.

Inspector Shiben Biswas of Kotwali Model Police Station, the investigating officer, declined to share interrogation details, but said police may request for another remand if needed.

The other accused in the case, JnU student Raihan Siddique Amman, will be produced before court today following the end of his two-day remand.

On Monday, the court placed Din Islam and Amman on one-day and two-day remand respectively.

In the case statement, Abontika's mother alleged that Amman sexually harassed her daughter both online and offline, while the assistant proctor reportedly verbally abused her when Abontika informed him about the matter.

Before her death by suicide, Abontika wrote down the allegations on her Facebook profile.

Her body was found at her Cumilla home last Friday night.

PROTESTS RAGE ON

Protesting since the night of the incident, JnU students yesterday gathered near the JnU administration office and brandished red cards.

They demanded swift judicial action and expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's handling of the situation.

During the demonstration, JnU's Vice-Chancellor Prof Sadeka Halim assured the protesters that they are doing everything they can within the university's legal framework.

She pledged to enhance the effectiveness of the university's Anti-Harassment Cell and instructed all deans and department chairmen to install sexual harassment complaint boxes in every department.

She also stressed the need for thorough investigations to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad held a rally in front of the university yesterday and demanded punishment to those who instigated Abontika death by suicide.

Fauzia Moslem, the organisation's president, demanded swift implementation of the High Court's verdict on the prevention of sexual harassment in educational institutions as a full-fledged law.

She highlighted the need for clear guidelines regarding complaint committees and called for necessary training and awareness programmes for students and teachers alike.

Furthermore, Karmojibi Nari, a platform for working women, in a statement called the JnU student's death a "murder," blaming the university authorities' "inaction".

(Our Cumilla correspondent contributed to this report.)