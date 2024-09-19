ABM Fazle Karim Chy flown to Ctg, sent to jail amid tight security

Controversial and influential former MP of Chattogram's Raozan, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, was brought to Chattogram Central Jail from Brahmanbaria via a police helicopter this afternoon.

Carrying Fazle Karim, the helicopter landed in Dampara Police Line's field of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) at around 4:30pm. Later police escorted him from CMP to Central Jail at Laldighi area amid tight security, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Confirming the matter, CMP's Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Abdul Mannan Mia told The Daily Star, "He was flown from Brahmanbaria to the city by air and later police took him to the jail giving escort."

He entered to jail gate at around 5:00pm, he added.

Fazle Karim was the MP for the Chattogram-6 constituency Raozan, taking the party ticket of the Awami League. He won the 12th parliamentary election for the fifth consecutive time.

He is the vice president of Chattogram North District Unit AL. His father, AKM Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, was the Leader of the Opposition in the East Pakistan Provincial Assembly.

Fazle Karim went into hiding soon after the Sheikh Hasina-led government ousted and the president dissolved the parliament following the mass uprising of students and the public on August 5.

On September 12, he was arrested while he was trying to cross India-Bangladesh Border illegally through the Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria. Later BGB produced him before a court.

He faces multiple cases in Chattogram's Raozan, Chandgaon, Panchlaish, and Kotwali police stations and court, including charges of murder, attempted murder, inciting clashes, and attacking protestors in July and August.