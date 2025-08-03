'Abduction of schoolgirl': Father beaten to death at shalish in Ctg

Case filed, no arrests yet

Two days after an elderly man was allegedly beaten to death during a shalish (village arbitration) over his school-going daughter's abduction and forced marriage, police are yet to arrest any suspects in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.

The victim's son, and brother of the class 10 student, filed a case with Hathazari Police Station in this regard yesterday, said its Officer-in-Charge Abu Kawsar Md Hossen.

The incident took place in Sandwip Colony of Chowdhury Haat in Hathazari, where relatives of the school student and her alleged abductors had gathered for an arbitration meeting.

Police and witnesses said the girl was abducted by one Rifat and his "teen gang" on July 27. Rifat allegedly forced the girl to marry him, by taking her signature.

After she went missing, her father filed a general diary with Hathazari Police Station. Later, police rescued the girl from Noakhali.

On August 1, the girl's relatives and Rifat's associates sat for a shalish to settle the matter among themselves. At one point during the arbitration meeting, both sides locked into an altercation where the girl's father was beaten. He was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

While visiting the victim's house in Hathazari today, Jahangir Alam, a witness, told The Daily Star, "After Friday's Jummah prayers, both parties held a meeting at the girl's house, in the presence of local community leaders. At the meeting, a local elder said if the girl agreed to stay with Rifat, the family would allow it. However, an argument broke out."

Jahangir said, "We tried to stop the fight. Amid the chaos, I saw the girl's father fall on the ground. We rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

A neighbour, Al Amin, said, "The boy's aunt lives here [in Hathazari], but his family is from Noakhali. He used to visit here occasionally."

Meanwhile, Rifat's relatives claimed the two were in a relationship.

Locals said on the day of the incident, around 50–60 people from the Rifat's side had gathered at the scene. Locals claimed many of them were members of a local teen gang.

Meanwhile, police handed over the victim's body to his family after autopsy.

OC Abu Kawsar said, "A case has been filed. Police are trying to arrest the accused."