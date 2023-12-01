Abduction of Bangladeshi journo in Malaysia: Local cop among 4 charged

A Malaysian court has charged four people including a Malaysian police official over the abduction and torture of a Bangladeshi journalist.

The four were charged on November 22 at the Kuala Selangor magistrates' court, reports Free Malaysia Today (FMT) quoting Hussein Omar Khan, chief of Selangor police.

The charges were framed under Section 384 of the Malaysian Penal Code for extortion, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years' jail or a fine or whipping, or a combination, upon conviction.

"The police have made a total of eight arrests in this case, and out of these, four have been charged," Hussein told reporters in Serdang today.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said one of the three policemen suspected of involvement in the kidnapping was suspended from duty, FMT reports.

According to the Bangladeshi journalist, his investigative work in exposing a foreign workers' syndicate operated by his countrymen in Malaysia had resulted in his abduction and torture last month.

He also said the criminals demanded an RM1.9 million ransom for his release. However, he was freed three days later, after the abductors found out that the police were closing in on them.

The incident allegedly took place at a house in Klang, Selangor, with the Bangladeshi journalist claiming he was beaten, caned, kicked in the stomach, and had his hands bound by a group of men, FMT reports.