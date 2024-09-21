Abducted schoolgirl rescued in police raid

Police early yesterday rescued the tenth-grade schoolgirl, who had been reportedly abducted two days ago from Phulbari upazila of Kurigram.

The 16-year-old girl was found during a police raid at Pateshwari Beparihat in Nageshwari upazila around 4:00am, said Phulbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nawabur Rahman.

Police also arrested the alleged abductor, Alinur Rahman, 35, a resident of Anantapur village.

OC Nawabur said, "During primary interrogation, Alinur told us that he did not abduct the girl and that she willingly ran away with him as her family did not accept their relationship."

Alinur Rahman is a married man, the OC added.

"Further legal action would be taken as per the court's decision," said the police official.

Meanwhile, the girl's father said Alinur had no relationship with his daughter and he used to harass her on her way to school and home.

"My daughter is a school student. She is still a minor."

The abduction reportedly took place when the schoolgirl was returning home from her coaching centre around 5:00pm on Wednesday.

Her father filed a complaint yesterday morning with Phulbari Police Station accusing Alinur Rahman.

Between the night of September 2 and the morning of September 3, posters were pinned to trees near the girl's house in the village, which read, "The girl of this house will be taken away and converted to a Muslim."