Abducted from Gazipur, child rescued in Mymensingh

The rescued child, Noman, with his father. Photo: Collected

Police rescued an 8-month-old boy from Mymensingh today, nearly a month after he was abducted in Gazipur.

A team of Gazipur's Basan Police Station rescued the child, Noman, from Mymensingh's China intersection yesterday, said Abu Torab M Shamsur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Crime-north) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Two alleged abductors were also arrested during the raid, said Abu Torab in a press conference at GMP office this afternoon, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

The arrestees are Md Abu Saeed alias Suman, 40, and his wife Airin, 34.

The police official said Airin stole the child from a rented house in Nawjor area of Gazipur city on April 3. Airin and her husband were tenants of the same house.

Later, the victim's father Moktar Hossain filed an abduction case with Basan Police Station.

The deputy commissioner said police first arrested Sumon. Based on the information given by him, police conducted a drive in China intersection of Mymensingh yesterday, arrested Airin and rescued the child.

Irin was found begging with the child, added the police official.