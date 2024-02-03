‘Abducted’ boy found dead in canal

A four-year-old boy was found dead in a canal at Jumchari in Sadar upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday, a day after he was allegedly abducted.

The victim -- Abid, son of Mohammad Ishaq -- was from the area.

On information from locals, Abid's relatives rushed to the spot and identified the body.

His uncle Badiul Alam said they could not trace Abid since Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a person told Abid's father over the phone to go to Jhelongjha Link Road with Tk 3 lakh. The caller's phone was found switched off when he reached there, according to the family.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station OC Rakibuzzaman said the body was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The OC said they are investigating the incident.